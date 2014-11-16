Mancini rules out Balotelli swoop

Mancini, who was named as Inter’s new coach on Saturday, brought the Italian to Manchester City from the Nerazzurri in 2010, having previously worked with him at the Serie A giants.

But despite 20 goals in 54 appearances for City, and winning the Premier League title together, Mancini has no plans to move for the misfiring striker, who is yet to score a Premier League goal for Liverpool since his ??16million summer move to Anfield.

“I think that Mario [Balotelli] is going to stay at Liverpool,” Mancini told reporters. “It is a great opportunity for him.

“He has to do his best there. He has been lucky to get back into England playing for a big club.

“He has to take this chance.”