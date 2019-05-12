Lecce seal promotion to Serie A

After a seven-year spell out of Italy’s top flight, Lecce have secured promotion back to Serie A.

Lecce have sealed promotion to Serie A after a 2-1 win over Spezia, ending a seven-year absence from the top flight.

Having been promoted from Serie C last term, Lecce became the fifth team to achieve a double promotion from the third tier to Serie A in the past five seasons, after Frosinone, SPAL, Benevento and Parma.

Starting the final day a point above Palermo – who drew 2-2 with Cittadella – Lecce took an early lead through Jacopo Petriccione, with Andrea La Mantia doubling their lead.

Spezia, who have secured a play-off spot, pulled one back late on but Lecce held firm to clinch second place in the table behind the already promoted Brescia.