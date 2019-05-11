Reports: Juventus keen on teaming Cristiano Ronaldo with World Cup winning head coach

Juventus made a massive statement last summer when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese phenom had an instant impact in Turin, as he led the Bianconeri to a league title under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri. However, reports now suggest that he would have to do it all over again next season under a different head coach.

According to various reports (via Onefootball), Juventus are looking at France National Team head coach Didier Deschamps in order to replace Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian has been linked with a move away from Turin, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain seemingly interested.

Didier Deschamps, a former Juventus player himself, is one of the names on the list to replace Allegri if he indeed decides to leave. The Frenchman has been in the same position for the past seven years, taking over as the head coach of the National Team from Laurent Blanc.

The other alternative on Juventus’s list is current Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, the Argentine football manager is reportedly asking for a €20 Million salary to join the Italian giants, after admitting earlier that he could leave Spurs after this season.

Meanwhile, both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho have also been linked with the Juventus job in recent weeks. Although the former is now the favourite to replace Luciano Spaletti as the head coach of Inter Milan.

It remains a mystery at the moment, as to who will be the next football manager to coach Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.