WATCH: Chelsea reject mouths off expletives at manager; refuses to come off the bench

In AC Milan’s latest Serie A game, Chelsea’s reject player Tiemoue Bakayoko hurled a mouthful of expletives at manager Gennaro Gattuso, before refusing to come off the bench.

Things have not gone well at all for the former Monaco star, ever since he joined AC Milan on loan from Chelsea. It was not long ago that he prompted Gattuso to talk about his “defects” in public. And now, this is the second time that the Chelsea loanee finds himself in trouble.

During Milan’s Serie A game against Bologna, the 24-year old appeared to tell his manager to “**** off” and refused to come off the bench, all in full sight of the TV cameras.

As per SBNation, Gattuso asked Bakayoko to replace Lucas Biglia who was injured in the 26th minute, but the midfielder was not ready. That led to an argument between the two, which led to the Chelsea loanee swearing at his manager.

Watch the series of events in the videos below:

I think Gattuso racially abused Bakayoko that's why Cutrone was bricking it to his reacton pic.twitter.com/kT1e3JS9xf — eskay (@HazardSZNi) May 6, 2019

The new incident has left Bakayoko’s future in Milan at a serious doubt. As per the latest reports, AC Milan is no longer looking to extend Bakayoko’s loan deal or buy him, contrary to what was agreed to by the Serie A club at the start of his loan.

Bakayoko will hence return to Chelsea at the end of this season, most probably.