Cristiano Ronaldo criticises his old self and reveals what he changed to become successful

Cristiano Ronaldo is a worldwide phenomenon. The Portuguese hardly has anything left to prove to the world, but is still constantly trying to get better.

Critics of Ronaldo have said he doesn’t have the same level of skill that Lionel Messi does, but Ronaldo himself is his biggest critic, and revealed so recently as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains his kids to be like him

“I see football as a mission: go to the field, win, make me better,” CR7 told El Pais.

“Those moments when I went to the field thinking, ‘I’m going to dribble,’ if I’m honest, I don’t have those moments anymore.”

“There is an additional pressure. People are always judging,” he said. “It’s over already. He’s 33, 34 or 35 years old, I should leave him.’ And you want to surprise people.”

“I will not deny that sometimes it annoys and tires me because it seems that every year you must prove that you are very good. It’s hard.”

“You have that extra pressure of having to prove something to people, not just for you. Also to the people who are around you, [like] your family, your mother, your son.”

Ronaldo has improved leaps and bounds since he emerged on the scene at Manchester United as a scrawny teenager back in 2003 and has become a world beater since.