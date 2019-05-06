Lorenzo Insigne is ready to commit his future to Serie A runners-up Napoli.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said he is waiting to sign a new contract as he insisted both parties want to “move forward together”.

Insigne – who has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool – cast doubt over his future last month when he conceded an offer may come in that he “can’t refuse”‘.

However, the 27-year-old star forward is ready to commit his future to his boyhood club, where he emerged from the youth team in 2010.

“Renewal? I’m waiting for the president,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia after converting a 98th-minute penalty in a 2-1 win at home to Cagliari as Napoli sealed second spot on Sunday.

“For my part there’s maximum availability. We both want to move forward together. I hope that the signing of the contract will come soon.”

Insigne added: “It was important to be clear about going ahead together. There has been misunderstanding but now there is the desire to continue united.”

Italy international Insigne has scored 10 Serie A goals and tallied six assists this season.

Insigne has netted 14 goals across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals.