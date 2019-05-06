Cristiano Ronaldo reaches brilliant goalscoring milestone with header against Torino

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t up to the standards we expect of him throughout the season, he still managed to break quite a few records.

The Portuguese talisman was on the scoresheet against Torino, his 601st goal across competitions, taking him ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 600 goals to his name. And along with it, he reached another milestone as well.

The header against Torino was Ronaldo’s 100th headed goal, a record in itself. Understandably, many consider him to be the all-time best header of the ball. Here’s his goal from the night.

Great header from Ronaldo . Saving Juventus yet again. pic.twitter.com/dp7SPTczVm — Arshil (@arshil_futbol) May 3, 2019

Ronaldo’s strike in the 84th minute of the Turin derby was enough to salvage a point for the Bianconeri, who have already sealed the Serie A title. Even though Ronaldo hasn’t been close to Messi this season, he has scored 28 goals and assisted another 13, great numbers by any stretch of imagination.