Napoli seal second spot with last-gasp Cagliari win

Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty deep into added time secured a 2-1 win over Cagliari, ensuring Napoli will again finish second in Serie A.

The visitors led through Leonardo Pavoletti’s strike midway through the second half at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

But Dries Mertens hit back, with his 107th goal for Napoli moving him level alongside Attila Sallustro as their joint-third most prolific players.

In added time Fabrizio Cacciatore was penalised for a handball, the penalty awarded following a VAR check, with Artur Ionita dismissed in the aftermath.

107 – @dries_mertens14 has just equalled Attila Sallustro as the third player with the most goals scored with @sscnapoli in all competitions (107). Podium.#NapoliCagliari#SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/O4PvI6iYEZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 5, 2019

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to convert in the eighth minute of added time, ensuring Carlo Ancelotti has matched last season’s second place in his first campaign in charge.