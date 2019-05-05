WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo stars in trailer for his own superhero TV series

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to give fans a first look at his upcoming superhero TV programme.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the trailer for his new animated TV series, which stars the Juventus forward as the leader of a team of superheroes.

‘Striker Force 7’ features the Portuguese great alongside an intergalactic cast of characters and is part of a wider digital enterprise.

The property also spans comic book, gaming and digital media platforms, with ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United man Ronaldo serving as executive producer.

The venture is developed in partnership with animation studio Graphic India and VMS Communications.

Ronaldo, who recently scored his 600th career goal, released a first look at the cartoon series via his social media channels on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has scored 28 goals in all competitions during his first season with Serie A champions Juventus.