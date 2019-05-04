Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo hints at becoming a coach after retirement

Portuguese legend and one of the Greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo is 34 years old – but nowhere close to the end of his playing career.

Ronaldo started his glittering career as a sprightly young lad at Portuguese club Sporting CP, before he was brought to England by Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United. That also proved to be the turning point in his career, as the world finally started to sit up and take note of the youngster.

After six successful seasons with the Red Devils, Ronaldo fulfilled his lifelong dream by joining Real Madrid. He had already won one Ballon D’Or prior to his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, but then he elevated himself to G.O.A.T status while wearing the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos.

The superstar went on to win the La Liga, four different Champions League titles and multiple other trophies with the Spanish giants, and he also added four more Ballon D’Or awards to his collection.

It was in June 2018 that he switched to Italian club Juventus, where he has continued to shine – scoring 21 goals for them as the Bianconeris defended their Serie A title succesfully. In addition, Ronaldo also announced that he will stay on at the club for the next season as well, giving Juventus as massive boost to go for gold.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Portuguese star is apparently interested in taking up coaching jobs, after the end of his playing career.

According to TuttoSport, Ronaldo recently spoke in an interview with El Pais, where he said:

“A future as a coach? I do not rule that out”.

The only situation that is to be made clear here, is the fact that we are not yet aware as to when the star might want to hang up his boots. As of right now, it does not even seem to happen anytime soon, as he is keenly interested to stay on the pitch as long as he can.

In many previous interviews, Cristiano Ronaldo has also constantly insisted that he could play until he was 40 so it might be a while yet, before we see him as a manager.