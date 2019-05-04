Juventus star compares Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo with Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry

Juventus defender and Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Giorgio Chiellini has likened Lionel Messi-Ronaldo rivalry to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Italian was talking to the media after Juventus’s 1-1 draw with cross-town rivals Torino. Ronaldo scored an 84th-minute equaliser to salvage a point for the Old Lady in the match.

When asked to compare the two footballing phenomena, Chiellini said that ‘we are lucky to live in the same time’ as these two legends. He also went on to compare them with the two Tennis’s all-time greats.

“We are lucky to live in the same age as these two star players,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“We can compare them to Federer and Nadal. One day Cristiano is maybe the strongest in the world and another day Messi, but the truth is that they are two extra-terrestrials who play another sport to us.”

Ronaldo scored his 601st career goal against Torino to inch ahead of Messi, who scored his 599th and 600th goals against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week.