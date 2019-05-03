Juventus call up Muratore as Can ruled out of derby

Emre Can’s muscular injury means 20-year-old midfielder Simone Muratore comes into Juventus’ squad for the derby with Torino.

Juventus could hand a first-team debut to Simone Muratore, who has been added to the squad for Friday’s derby with Torino following an injury to Emre Can.

A muscular problem sustained by Can has ruled him out of contention, prompting the Serie A champions to call up midfielder Muratore.

The 20-year-old has not previously been part of a matchday squad in 2018-19, although he was an unused substitute against Tottenham in the Champions League last season.

Juve head into the clash at the Allianz Stadium having already wrapped up an eighth straight Scudetto, while Torino are one of six teams fighting for the two remaining Champions League qualification berths behind the champions and Napoli.