“People in Spain want me back at Real Madrid”, says Cristiano Ronaldo

In a recent interview, five-time Ballon D’Or winner and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on a host of topics, including his relationship with Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid legend had a great opinion on the people of Spain, and he also gave an insight into how well he was treated there, especially at Madrid.

“Spanish people treated me well. I wanted to give them a place to work regardless of the problem I had. It’s something I won’t forget anyway. I go ahead with my head up, my life is an open book.”

“People in Madrid love me. Real Madrid fans know I’ve given a lot to this club. People stop me in the street and tell me to return to Real, they say: ‘This house is yours’. It’s something that I really like to hear”. He was speaking in an interview arranged by El Pais, as per CalcioMercato.

Ronaldo also discussed at length as to how fans have often critiqued him, some of them even trying to undermine his abilities.

“People are always ready to judge. Things like: ‘He is done, he is 33, 34, 35…he should retire.’ But I want to surprise everybody. They see me as a person that should never have problems, that should never be sad because of my money,” he said before concluding:

“People think money cancel all the problems. People think that if you have the money you haven’t lived certain moments in your life. They are waiting for me to miss a penalty or to play badly in an important game. It’s life and I am prepared for it”.

Ronaldo has scored 20 Serie A goals in the season so far, and he also played a prime role in Juventus retaining the league title this year.