Pallotta: Roma set for Qatari takeover? Fake news

Are Serie A side Roma set for a takeover? Not according to president James Pallotta.

Roma president James Pallotta denied reports claiming Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) wants to acquire the Serie A club.

QSI – which already owns Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain – has been linked with a takeover of Italian side Roma.

Roma are owned by an American investment group, which acquired the team in 2011, and Pallotta played down the takeover claims.

“Qatar Sports Investments want to acquire Roma? There is nothing to it. This is fake,” Pallotta told RomaPress in response to a report published by French newspaper Le Parisien.

Roma, who reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, have struggled this term.

After sacking Eusebio Di Francesco in March and appointing former boss Claudio Ranieri until the end of the season, Roma sit fifth in Serie A.

Roma are a point behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot with four matches remaining.

Ranieri’s Roma – who have been linked with former Juventus head coach Antonio Conte – travel to Genoa on Sunday.