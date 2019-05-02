Brescia promoted to Serie A after eight-year absence

Daniele Dessena’s goal earned Brescia a 1-0 win over Ascoli as Eugenio Corini’s side clinched promotion to Serie A.

Brescia beat Ascoli 1-0 and clinched promotion to Serie A, ending the club’s eight-year absence from the top flight of Italian football.

Daniele Dessena’s 36th-minute goal was enough to earn Eugenio Corini’s men a victory that means third-placed Palermo, who drew 2-2 with Spezia, can no longer catch them.

Le Rondinelle’s last appearance in Serie A came in 2010-11, and relegation preceded a tumultuous period in which the club diced with bankruptcy in 2015 and narrowly avoided relegation to Serie C in 2016-17.

Corini’s success will delight Brescia president Massimo Cellino, who sacked David Suazo after three weeks of the season, and the club that launched the careers of Roberto Baggio and Andrea Pirlo will be among Italy’s best in 2019-20.

Victory for Lecce might have seen them promoted on the same night but they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Padova.