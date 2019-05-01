Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car, a one off Bugatti worth $11 million

We all are well aware of the phenomenon that is Cristiano Ronaldo. Unarguably one of the greatest players of all time, the Portuguese talisman boasts of various top of the line automobiles.

And now, he has added another jewel to his crown – a one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noireone-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire – which experts believe is the most expensive car ever built.

According to reports, Ronaldo has shelled out as much as €11million (£9.49million) for the car. The car was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 and is only one of its kind – a prototype supercar designed by the company for its 110th anniversary.

The report goes on to add that Bugatti have confirmed the sale of the one-off car but haven’t revealed its owner. However, Marca report that it is indeed Ronaldo who has bought the car. Apparently, the Juventus superstar can’t drive the car till 2021 as Bugatti want to fine-tune the prototype.

Image Courtesy: Daily Mail