Marotta: Spalletti will be at Inter next season

Former boss Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been linked with Inter, who are on track for their best Serie A finish since 2010-11.

However, Marotta insisted coach Spalletti will remain at the helm in 2019-20.

“Have I already chosen the Coach for next year? It is Spalletti, he has a contract, we’re happy,” Marotta said.

Inter are third in the league following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with champions Juventus at San Siro.

Not since 2011 – when Inter were runners-up – have the club finished as high as third but Spalletti’s men are poised.

Inter have collected 62 points, three more than fourth-placed Atalanta with four matches remaining.