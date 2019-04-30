Khedira to begin rehab following knee surgery

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira’s bid to be fit for the 2019-20 season was boosted by successful surgery on Monday.

Sami Khedira has successfully undergone knee surgery and will immediately begin rehabilitation, Juventus have confirmed.

The midfielder revealed earlier this month that he would be treated to cure a longstanding problem, with his aim “to be back at 100 per cent for the start of the next campaign”.

Juve announced on Monday that Khedira had visited a doctor in Augsburg to have an arthroscopic cleansing of the right knee.

A short statement added: “The player can commence rehabilitation immediately.”

Khedira had only recently returned from a heart problem, with his season restricted to just 10 Serie A appearances.