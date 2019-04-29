Belgium star equals Diego Maradona’s goalscoring record

Dries Mertens has equalled Diego Maradona’s tally of league goals for Napoli by scoring his 81st goal for the club in a routine 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Frosinone.

The Belgian opened the scoring with a fine free-kick. From just outside the penalty box, he managed to get it over the wall and dip before nestling in the top right-hand corner.

The two Napoli icons are now joint third on the club’s Serie A goalscorers list, behind only Antonio Vojak – an early terrace hero – with 102 goals and once captain Marek Hamsik who has 100 goals.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelloti was all praise for his star player: “The great thing about Mertens is that he always gives his all, even if he plays poorly.

“I really like his attitude. … He deserves to match Maradona.”

Former Ajax winger Amin Younes doubled their advantage, finishing off a well-worked move that began in the midfield before a rat-a-tat of passes found Younes inside the Frosinone box before the German angled a finish past their keeper, Marco Sportiello.

The Naples club is second in the league, 18 points behind champions-elect Juventus. The club was also in contention for the Europa League but was knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

The Gli Azzuris have faced much heartbreak against English opposition. They narrowly missed progression into the Champions League round-of-16 after a slender 0-1 loss to Liverpool.