Cristiano Ronaldo just about beats Lionel Messi to legendary goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo just about pipped eternal rival Lionel Messi to the 600 career goal mark – with the Argentine wizard closely following behind on 598 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored to give Serie A champions Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan and in the process, breached the 600 career goal mark .

Lionel Messi also scored for Barcelona against Levante to seal his 10th La Liga title, but he is still stuck just shy of the 600 goal mark with 598 strikes to his name.

Both players are just a few goals short of the all time club record held by Brazilian legend Pele, who has 643 strikes to his name.

Ronaldo’s strike may have been the more significant one in terms of the goal record, but Messi’s strike against Levante was arguably more important on the day as it sealed Barcelona’s La Liga victory.

Messi, who was initially rested, came on in the second half for Philippe Coutinho and scored the only goal of the game when he controlled Arturo Vidal’s header with his right foot, before placing the ball into the net with his left. It would take his tally for the season to 46, from just 45 games.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, speared a well taken shot into the bottom corner with his left foot to tie up the proceedings at the San Siro, to give Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. The Portuguese sensation, however, hasn’t had his most prolific goalscoring season this time around and the strike against Inter was just his 27th this term.