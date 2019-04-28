I’d stay for 100 years – Spalletti wants to remain at Inter

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti has no plans to leave the Milan club following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti is not concerned about his future at Inter amid links with Antonio Conte and former boss Jose Mourinho.

Inter drew 1-1 with Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday and the third-placed Milan club are on track for their best league finish since 2010-11 when they were runners-up.

Despite Spalletti’s work at San Siro this season, former Chelsea boss Conte and ex-Manchester United manager Mourinho have emerged as possible replacements.

But asked about his future post-match, Spalletti has no intention of leaving Inter.

“It’s not a problem, the club will decide,” he said. “I’d gladly remain at Inter for 100 years, but it’s only right that Inter choose what is best for the club. If that means wiping out my work, that doesn’t matter.

“Inter have the people who know how to decide and above all defend Inter.”

Spalletti felt Inter had chances to beat Juve, with visiting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny – who could have done more to keep out Radja Nainggolan’s early opener – making five saves across the 90 minutes.

Nainggolan’s seventh-minute strike was cancelled out by Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who equalised past the hour-mark for his 600th club goal.

“We had control of the match in the first half and were dangerous in many situations, but scoring a goal is never easy, so we had to maintain that level of quality in our passing,” Spalletti said.

“After the break, we didn’t manage to do that. Juve were more aggressive and we had less quality, giving the ball away a little too often. As soon as they got a tiny bit of space, they put it back on track.

“Both teams tried to win and it was an entertaining match. Defending isn’t really our strength and controlling a lead can create risky situations, so we should always press and go forward. We could (have) and should’ve taken the win home, yet we risked losing it at the end, so we still lack maturity and balance.

“I think it was a good game and we are in a period of time where the team has realised it possesses certain characteristics and capabilities, putting our plans into practice.”