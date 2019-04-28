Totti: Every club would do crazy things for Conte

Claudio Ranieri is in charge of Roma until the end of the season, but Francesco Totti has hinted Antonio Conte may succeed him.

Antonio Conte has held talks with Roma, confirmed the club’s director Francesco Totti, who says teams would do “crazy things” to appoint the coach.

Conte, who has been out of work since leading Chelsea to FA Cup glory last season, previously won three consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus before taking charge of Italy in 2014.

Bayern Munich and Inter have also been linked with Conte, but Totti is keen to bring the 49-year-old to Roma.

“We see that in recent weeks there is a lot of talking about Conte,” Totti said to Sky Sport Italia. “We have Claudio Ranieri on the bench and we have to show respect.

“Every club would do crazy things for him [Conte]. At the end of the season we’ll decide if our coach will be Conte, Ranieri or somebody else. For now we are only thinking to qualify for the Champions League, it is not right to talk about coaches.

“I met with Antonio Conte, I can say that. A change of coach will not depend on the fourth place or not.

“He is one of the best coaches in Europe, any team would be crazy about him and the interest of Inter and Bayern Munich is the proof.

“With him on the bench there would be a winning project, it’s inevitable.”

Totti added Roma are hopeful of tying teenage midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to a new contract.