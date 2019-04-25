PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo unveils brand new stunning boots in Juventus training session

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be in the running for the European Golden Shoe, but he certainly does have fantastic taste when it comes to his own boots.

The Portuguese sensation broke out his brand new boots, with ‘CRISTIANO’ boldly emblazoned on them in yesterday’s training session with Juventus.

Ronaldo has been in fine form for Juventus in his debut season, though not up to his usual ridiculous goalscoring standards. He has scored 26 goals and assisted 13 times in 39 appearances so far.

However, he lags behind considerably in the European Golden Shoe rankings, with arch rival Lionel Messi on top with 33 goals and 66 points, closely followed by French sensation Kylian Mbappe who has 30 goals and 60 points.

Ronaldo doesn’t even make the top 10, with just 19 goals to show in Serie A so far. Those numbers were more than enough, though, for Juventus to comfortably canter to their eight straight Scudetto with 5 games still to be played in the season.

However, the Italian side crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinal stage after being well beaten by Ajax, despite the Portuguese marksman finding the target in both the home and away legs of the tie.

Ronaldo has since confirmed that he will stay on at the club next season as well, in their bid to finally land their first Champions League trophy since 1996.