Juventus home kit for next season leaked, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates pictured wearing the jersey

With the 2018/19 season coming to an end, clubs have slowly started to reveal their kits for the next season. However, Juventus’s home kit has been leaked with two of their players pictured wearing it.

The Old Lady won the Serie A with their 2-1 win over Fiorentina on 20th April – their eight league title in a row. However, it’s the performance in Europe which would hurt the Juventus faithful as even with Cristiano Ronaldo, they could only make it to the quarterfinal.

With five matches left in their league season, it seems Juventus have completed the work on their new kit and are set to release it any day now. Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi were pictured wearing their home kit for the 2019/20 season.

Here are the pictures of the Juventus duo donning the new home kit.

Image Courtesy: Footy Headlines