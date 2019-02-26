Former AC Milan player gets sent off for mimicking Diego Simeone’s lewd celebration

Former AC Milan youth product Riccardo Moreo found out the hard way that mimicking Diego Simeone’s celebration wasn’t that great of an idea after all.

Moreo, 23, who plies his trade for Serie D side AC Prato, motioned to his crotch area after he scored what would turn out to be his side’s winning goal against Viareggio but was immediately sent packing by the referee who showed him a straight red card.

Moreo emerged from AC Milan’s youth system, before leaving for Albinoleffe U-19 in 2014, and is currently Prato’s top scorer in the league with 19 goals and 1 assist in 26 games.

The striker was mimicking Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s celebration when his team beat Juventus 2-0 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.

Simeone has since been pulled up by UEFA for improper conduct and is expected to face either a warning, a fine or even a touchline ban since this isn’t the first instance of the Argentine toeing the disciplinary line.

The match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus was a testy affair, and also involved Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo signalling to the home fans that he had won 5 Champions League trophies while they had none.

‘I had to grow a pair to play Costa and Koke’ – Simeone on his controversial celebration