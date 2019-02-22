Marotta ‘very optimistic’ Godin will join Inter

Diego Godin scored a big goal for Atletico Madrid against Juventus, but Giuseppe Marotta expects to see him in Inter colours next season.

Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta is “very optimistic” Diego Godin will join the Nerazzurri from Atletico Madrid when his contract expires in June.

Uruguay defender Godin is into the final months of his contract at Atleti, where he has played since signing from Villarreal in 2010, winning the LaLiga title in 2013-14 and twice reaching the Champions League final.

The 33-year-old has consistently been linked with Inter in recent months and Marotta has not been shy in talking up a potential move.

And the Inter CEO suggested on Thursday that official confirmation of a deal may not be far away, adding that he enjoyed seeing Godin score a crucial goal against Juventus in a Champions League last 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.

“I am happy,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia of the deal. “We are at a very advanced stage in negotiations.

Partidazo del equipo y la afición!!! Noche mágica de @ChampionsLeague!! A seguir trabajando así!!! #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/PWSEMX9bRZ — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) February 20, 2019

“It was nice to see Godin score yesterday. As for the rest, let’s just say that I am very optimistic and believe that we’ll be able to make an official announcement pretty soon.”

Inter have a wealth of central defensive options, including Godin’s former Atleti team-mate Miranda.