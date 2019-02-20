Five players Juventus sold to fund move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus boosted their ranks by welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. The Portuguese joined the Serie A giants from Real Madrid in a move which cost 100 Million Euros. However, the Bianconeri had to sell off a barrage of players to level their books!

In a stunning move last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo switched his allegiances to Juventus after playing for Real Madrid for a decade. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Madrid after ten successful years, during which he won four Champions League and two La Liga titles.

But luring Ronaldo to Italy wasn’t cheap. In order to fund the move for the Portuguese, Juventus had to sell off five players!

First out of the door was Mattia Caldara, who joined AC Milan in a complicated deal which involved Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci. Caldara’s transfer was touted at 35 Million Euros and was calculated after keeping all factors in mind.

The Bianconeri let several other players leave as well, including the quartet of Ricardo Orsolini, Emilio Audero, Alberto Cerri, and Stefano Sturaro. While the former two are expected to formalize their moves to Bologna (7 Million) and Sampdoria (20 Million), respectively; the latter two have already moved to Cagliari (9 Million) and Genoa (18 Million).

Luckily for Juventus, selling five players haven’t hurt them as much as it should have, as Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form ever since signing for the club. The Portuguese international has scored twenty-one goals and twelve assists in thirty-two games as the Italian giants compete on all three fronts.