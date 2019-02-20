Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo has had plastic surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the very best in the game at the moment, but there have been plenty of questions regarding his appearance since he made it big.

A scrawny teenage kid that joined Manchester United in 2003 has since grown into a handsome hunk, and it’s interesting to see his transformation over the years.

Sir Alex Ferguson like a father to Cristiano Ronaldo

His transformation as a footballer has been the main thing no doubt, but a report from Goal has caught our attention, in which it looks clear that there is more than meets the eye with Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘Ronaldo gives Juve advantage’ – Allegri

A hilarious story shared by Peter Crouch to the Daily Mail gives us insight into how much the Portuguese superstar really loved his looks.

“Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, ‘Wow. I’m so beautiful!'” he said to the Daily Mail.

“The other United players would try to wind him up, [saying] ‘Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you’. And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. ‘Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this…’

Aside from mending his recently receding hairline, Ronaldo also appears to have worked on his skin and face, with experts telling The Sun that work has gone into making him look so good.

“It looks like he has had Botox around the eyes and forehead. His skin is now almost immaculate,” said an expert Alex Karidis, as noted by Goal.

“Ronaldo’s face is smooth there now which could be because of fillers which are injected in fluid form into the skin. His nose looks smaller than it was ten years ago but that could just be his face evolving.”

Regardless, his good looks are inspirational to many, and clearly it doesn’t affect the way he plays the game, so good on you, Cristiano!