With Mauro Icardi facing an uncertain future at Inter, Omnisport looks at the timeline of the events that have transpired in Milan.

Will Mauro Icardi sign a new Inter contract or not?

That remains to be seen after star striker Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy.

Icardi’s relationship with Inter and their fans has been far from rosy since arriving from Sampdoria in 2013.

| #Spalletti: “It’s a step towards fairness in terms of Inter and the squad. It was not a decision taken against Icardi, but rather a decision in favour of Inter. Fairness for the team goes before anything else.” #InterSampdoria #FCIM pic.twitter.com/UwQ31X2N6k — Inter (@Inter_en) February 16, 2019

– Icardi signs a new deal following interest from rivals Napoli.

October 16, 2016 – Curva Nord want Icardi stripped of the captaincy following comments made in his autobiography ‘Sempre Avanti’. Icardi claimed that he became “a hero” to his team-mates after confronting an ultra leader following a 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo the season prior. Inter’s most prominent ultras faction insist Icardi is “finished” at the club.

October 17, 2016 – Inter sanction Icardi but he retains the armband, much to the frustration of the Curva Nord – who denounce the Argentinian as their skipper.

October 21, 2016 – Paolo Fontanesi, author of the book, says the biography “will be reprinted” following the controversy.

January 16, 2017 – Wanda Nara claims Icardi has offers from China.

March 30, 2017 – Icardi says he “loves” playing for Inter and wants to “stay here forever”.

December 16, 2017 – Nara refuses to dismiss the possibility of a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. “I do not know anything, I do not say yes or no. Mauro would stay at Inter all his life, but it depends on other things.”

April 4, 2018 – Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says there is no rush on Icardi’s contract renewal.

May 13, 2018 – Icardi admits he could leave Inter but only if it is in the best interests of the club.

September 3, 2018 – Nara claims Juventus and Napoli were both interested in signing Icardi during the transfer window, revealing she met with the latter’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

October 18, 2018 – Icardi says he is happy to stay at Inter. “We will try to find a renewal, but I don’t know if it will arrive before Christmas.”

December 18, 2018 – Nara says Inter and Icardi are still “very far” apart in contract negotiations amid links with Madrid.

January 9, 2019 – Nara reiterates that a renewal is a “long way off” after Ausilio suggests a new offer is on the table for Icardi, adding a number of European clubs are monitoring the forward.

January 21, 2019 – After Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta says Icardi will re-sign, Nara reveals a new contract is virtually a “100 per cent” certainty.

February 13, 2019 – Icardi is stripped of the captaincy and replaced by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, before being left out of the Europa League squad to face Rapid Vienna.

February 17, 2019 – Icardi watches from the stands as Inter beat former club Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A.

February 17, 2019 – Nara later claims Icardi has no intention to leave Inter after losing the armband.