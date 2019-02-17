Mauro Icardi and his sister engage in heated Twitter beef over his wife Wanda Nara

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has been having a tumultuous time of late in football and unfortunately, it spilled over onto his personal life as well.

Icardi, 25, was stripped of the Inter Milan captaincy and benched for the Rapid Wien game after refusing to play and is also expected to sit out the upcoming match against Sampadoria.

This has fueled rumours that he will be sold this summer and Juventus, among other clubs, are rumoured to be interested and have apparently proposed a swap deal for him and Paulo Dybala.

However, the Argentinian striker has more immediate concerns on his mind after he got involved in an ugly Twitter altercation with his own sister, Ivana, over his partner-agent Wanda Nara.

Ivana had previously appeared on several television programs and openly petitioned to be allowed to see her nephews, and finally caught the attention of Mauro when she tweeted out ‘I want my brother back’ on Saturday night. What ensued was a bitter back and forth involving the Inter Milan footballer’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

“It’s not going to happen,” replied Mauro. “Why don’t you try using the time you spend on here WORKING!!! You’ll achieve nothing with this strategy. And remember to ask about some of your other six brothers, seeing as you never do that on Twitter. Bye.”

In reply, Ivana chided him for being ‘stupid’ and said that he had a ‘viper behind him’ in Wanda.

“Seeing as they answer the phone when I call them. They don’t have a viper behind them who casts a spell to make them in her image. Stop being so stupid and open your eyes! Get back to being the person you were,” she said.

(Quotes R/T Football-Italia)