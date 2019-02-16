Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala unleash new celebration

Juventus were merciless and ruthless as they demolished Frosinone 3-0 in Serie A. Among the three goalscorers on the night were Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo provided the assist for Dybala to score the first goal, before the Portuguese managed to score the third one himself, to round off a perfect evening for the Bianconeri.

But fans noticed something a lot more appealing than a routine Juventus win. Dybala and Ronaldo looked very much in sync throughout the game, and their camaraderie was on display as they celebrated the goals as well.

The trademark Ronaldo “Siiiii” celebration was combined with the “mask” celebration of Paulo Dybala, and the two looked simply magnificent doing it together.

| Goal of the weekend? | Ronaldo gives the pass & Dybala with a thunderbolt for Juventus. #JuveFrosinone pic.twitter.com/L3fdYjjQkR — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) February 15, 2019

Paulo Dybala doing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration Cristiano Ronaldo doing the Dybala celebration #JuventusFrosinone pic.twitter.com/UrJIpmM8MP — The Swype Sports ™ (@TheSwypeSports) February 15, 2019

The duo took turns to complete each other’s trademark celebrations and kept the footballing world in awe as their partnership appears to be working wonders for Juve.

Considering Ronaldo hardly celebrated goals with teammates at Real Madrid, this new avatar is proof that he is enjoying life in Turin.