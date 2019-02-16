Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another mind-boggling record for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a habit of breaking records in his career, and the Portuguese maestro was at it once again, this time for Juventus.

According to Opta Stats, Ronaldo has now managed to score and assist a goal in each of his last three matches in a league for the second time in his career.

Having done so already for Real Madrid in 2014, the superstar has now done the same for his club side Juventus as well.

1+1 – Cristiano Ronaldo has both scored and provided an assist in each of his last three league games for the second time in his career in the Top-5 European leagues (the first with Real Madrid in November 2014). Rarity. #JuveFrosinone pic.twitter.com/PEzOKhoDXJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 15, 2019

Juventus played Frosinone in Serie A, and Ronaldo was on target once again. He first provided a brilliant assist for his teammate Paulo Dybala, before scoring the third goal of the game himself to give the Bianconeri a 3-0 victory.

What more can we expect from the sensation that is Cristiano Ronaldo?!