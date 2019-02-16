Reports: Juventus identify Allegri potential replacement

At the moment, Juventus are riding high and may be on their way to another Serie A title as they hold a 14-point lead atop the table.

And with the league title almost in the bag, the real measurement for Juventus would be in the UEFA Champions League and they are currently in the round-of-16 against Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

There have been rumours that if Juve fail to advance, Massimiliano Allegri’s future may be uncertain and this has resulted in a number of different names being linked to the spot if he does leave.

According to a source , there are three names that Juventus management are considering if Allegri does leave his post, and they are former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, current Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp and French national team coach Didier Deschamps.

The source would go on to claim that the Madrid great is the favourite to land the job as he is the only one unattached among the three names.

Meanwhile, the German may be intrigued to a move to Turin despite having a good season with the Premier League squad at the moment.

Lastly, Deschamps may always be an option but he seems to be the most unlikely among the choices so far.