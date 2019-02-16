Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo chasing Barcelona man Lionel Messi in European Golden Shoe race

Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the heels of perennial rival Lionel Messi in the European Golden Shoe following Juventus’ 3-0 win over Frosinone in the Serie A.

At the moment, the FC Barcelona star is leading the race with 21 goals in the La Liga as he leads the Catalans atop the table.

However, following Cristiano’s goal in their latest match, it improves his tally up to 19, only two behind the Argentine superstar.

Both stars have been competing even during Cristiano’s time with Real Madrid and even moving to a different league completely doesn’t matter as both still have the talent and quality to see them compete at the top.

At this time, Juventus sit comfortably atop Serie A and have a 14-point lead in the table with Napoli the team nearest them.

On the other hand, things are a little tighter in the La Liga for Messi and Barcelona as they lead the table but only have a six-point lead over Real Madrid.