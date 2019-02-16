Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine in football world

Despite being 34 years old, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down as he currently still plays at an incredibly high level in Turin.

Moving from Real Madrid in the summer, many believed that Cristiano’s best years were behind him as he amassed so much success during his time at the Bernabeu.

However, looking at the numbers in his first year with Juventus, it shows that he keeps on doing the same thing – and it has resulted in the Turin club dominating in the Serie A and looking good in the UEFA Champions League.

As of this writing, Cristiano has 18 goals and nine assists in 23 league appearances. With Juventus scoring a total of 52 goals so far in the season, the Portuguese superstar has been involved in more than half of the team’s goals – either scoring or creating them.

The only Juventus player with more than 10 goals so far, his importance on the pitch is unparalleled and if he can lead the Italian heavyweights to European glory, it would surely only add to his already impressive resume.

Safe to say that CR7 isn’t going away any time soon.