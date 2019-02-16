Juventus 3 Frosinone 0: Ronaldo rounds off routine romp

Juventus moved 14 points clear of Napoli, who play on Sunday, thanks to a comfortable win at home to Frosinone.

Juventus took another step towards an eighth Serie A title in a row with a routine 3-0 win over Frosinone on Friday.

A spectacular early goal from Paulo Dybala set Massimiliano Allegri’s side on their way at Allianz Stadium, before Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo made the three points secure.

Juve were able to withdraw Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini in the second half, with their attentions now turning to the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The hosts needed only six minutes to break the deadlock, Dybala sending a stunning left-foot strike flying into the top-right corner from 25 yards out.

11 – Paulo #Dybala has scored all his three Serie A goals current season during the first 11 minutes of play. Timely.#JuventusFrosinone — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 15, 2019

It was 2-0 only 11 minutes later, with Bonucci prodding the ball in from on the line after Marco Sportiello had reacted well to save Mario Mandzukic’s diving header from a corner.

Juve rather eased off and allowed Frosinone to threaten, and Camillo Ciano sent a curling free-kick inches over the bar with the last kick of the first half.

Any fears of a possible comeback from the visitors were dispelled after 62 minutes, though, when Ronaldo swept home Mandzukic’s low cross from the right before being taken off for extra rest ahead of his return to Spain.

A fourth goal eluded them, with Federico Bernardeschi’s stinging strike beaten away by Sportiello, but Juve will head to the Wanda Metropolitano in confident mood.

1+1 – Cristiano Ronaldo has both scored and provided an assist in each of his last three league games for the second time in his career in the Top-5 European leagues (the first with Real Madrid in November 2014). Rarity. #JuveFrosinone pic.twitter.com/PEzOKhoDXJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 15, 2019

Scoring so early meant Juve looked unlikely to be in for a shock, and so it proved. It is now 21 wins and no defeats from 24 league games this season.

Aside from moving 14 points clear at the top of the table, what will probably please Allegri most is that his players got through largely unscathed ahead of the showdown with Atletico next week, although Mandzukic did hurt his wrist.

Frosinone stay two points from safety and continue to look in real trouble.

Mandzukic a typical menace

His header allowed Bonucci to score the second and he set up Ronaldo for the third with a precise cross, but Mandzukic was generally an annoyance to the Frosinone defence, even with his wrist in a bandage.

Ciofani cast adrift

Frosinone had only managed one shot on target against Juve in Serie A history before Friday’s meeting. Daniel Ciofani managed another, but it was one of just 13 touches of the ball in a tough 58-minute outing.

What’s next?

Juve head to Atletico on Wednesday, after which they travel to Bologna for Serie A duties next Sunday. Frosinone host Roma the day before.