Zlatan Ibrahimovic defends comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t believe that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus brought him more challenges, but understands the move the Portuguese star made.

During the summer, Ronaldo made a big €100-million move from Real Madrid to Serie A giants Juventus and believed that this would be a great challenge for him in his career.

However, Ibrahimovic doesn’t believe it’s much of a challenge, given the fact that the Turin club has been dominant for a number of years in the Serie A.

In an interview , the Los Angeles Galaxy star shared his thoughts on CR7’s move, saying: “I didn’t say his transfer wasn’t great.

“I said that it wasn’t a challenge to join Juventus. It’s not a challenge to go to one of the best teams in the world.

“Maybe it depends on what you mean by challenge. For me, a challenge is joining a team and taking them far. That’s a challenge.”

However, he was quick to praise the move as he admits CR7’s arrival has brought a lot of attention to the Italian league.

“In any case it’s a great signing for Italian football because thanks to him, my second home of Serie A has grown.”

On a different note, Ibrahimovic was then asked about the UEFA Champions League and who he thinks are the favourites to win it all, he said: “This year is very open. There isn’t a team who are better than all the others or a favourite. Maybe one of my old teams will win: PSG, Manchester United, Juve or Barcelona.

“Unfortunately Inter have been eliminated, while Milan aren’t there. There are four teams and I hope one of them win it.”