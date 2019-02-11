Cristiano Ronaldo creates stunning goals record after scoring in Juventus’ 3-0 victory over Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 70th minute header put Juventus 2-0 up on the night and also served as his 20th goal in all competitions this season – his 14th consecutive season of reaching the milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have reached the milestone in the 52nd minute, had he not been ruled offside after rounding the Sassuolo ‘keeper and slotting the ball into the net.

But it didn’t take much longer for him to actually register his name on the scoresheet with a fine header from the corner in the 70th minute, beating Andrea Consigli to the ball and directing it into the goal.

20 – Cristiano #Ronaldo has scored at least 20 goals (all comps) in all the last 13 seasons (1 Juventus, 9 Real Madrid, 3 Man United). Polyglot. #SassuoloJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 10, 2019

It allowed him to reach the 20 goal mark for the 18/19 season – making it the unbelievable 13th consecutive season of reaching the milestone. He had enjoyed 3 such seasons at Manchester United, 9 at Real Madrid and now his first in Juventus.

Lionel Messi has only achieved the feat in consecutive seasons from the 08/09 season, making it his 11th consecutive season to score at least 20 goals.

The win, which was secured by goals from Sami Khedira and Emre Can that sandwiched Ronaldo’s header, put Juventus clear on top of Serie A by 11 points.

