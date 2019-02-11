Antonio Conte’s 102-point record will be difficult to top this season, according to Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Juve boss Conte set the record during his time in Turin, leading the Bianconeri to 102 points in the 2013-14 season.

Seven-time reigning Italian champions Juve remain unbeaten this term and improved to 63 points through 23 games following Sunday’s 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

Speaking of the record afterwards, Allegri told reporters: “Conte’s record of points in Serie A with Juventus, we will hardly be able to beat it.

“But the important thing now was to get back to plus-11 [points] from Napoli and try to get to plus 14 on Friday, and only then we will think about the Champions [League].

“What matters to me is winning the Scudetto, winning a thousand points is pointless; we have to be good, in this moment, at bringing home points.”

Juve, who have won 20 of their 23 Serie A fixtures this season, will host Frosinone on Friday before travelling to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on February 20.