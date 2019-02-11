Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo unveils a new celebration after scoring a goal against Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out a new celebration after scoring against Sassuolo in a Serie A match – and it was an ode to benched teammate Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo was on target in the 70th minute, beating the Sassuolo goalkeeper to the ball and heading home from a corner. He then unveiled a new hybrid celebration that also borrowed from Juventus’ Argentinian maestro Paulo Dybala – who had started the match on the bench.

Ronaldo could have had two goals on the night, but his goal in the 52nd minute was correctly ruled out for offside. The other two goals for Juventus on the night were scored by Sami Khedira and Emre Can as the Champions opened up a 11 point gap at the top of the table with 15 more games to go.