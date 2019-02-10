Portuguese national teammate reveals Cristiano Ronado’s initial reaction to Ballon d’Or 2018 snub

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t win the Ballon d’Or in 2018, and according to his international teammate, he wasn’t happy about it at all.

Portuguese defender Bruno Alves revealed the initial reaction of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo when he learned that he wasn’t winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

It was Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric, who ended up winning the award for his key role in Real Madrid’s successful Champions League campaign and after driving Croatia to the FIFA World Cup finals as well.

Ronaldo finished second, while Lionel Messi only managed to finish fifth.

Both of them also ended up boycotting the ceremony.

Bruno Alves, 37, revealed that Ronaldo wasn’t happy at all when he first heard of the results, and that he rightfully deserved to win the award.

“Obviously he was angry, he deserved it, for all he did last year. Which can motivate him even more, it’s important for him and his club that he’s motivated like that, he wants to win trophies,” said the defender.

“I wish him so much happiness because I’ve known him for a long time, I know where he comes from and how much he has struggled in his life. I really wish the best, so much happiness.

He’s an inspiration for everyone in Portugal, it’s a pride for everyone in the world,” he concluded.