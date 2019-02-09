Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother “fighting for her life” after breast cancer relapse

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has battled and beat breast cancer before, but announced that the disease has relapsed again.

She spoke to a Portuguese TV station ahead of a trip to Italy to celebrate her son’s 35th birthday and revealed that the dreaded disease that she had beat back in 2007 had returned.

“I was operated on another breast [left one] in Madrid, I’ve had radiotherapy and now I’m fighting for my life,” she revealed, before going on to defend her son’s innocence in the Kathryn Mayorga rape allegation case.

Ronaldo had previously donated £100,000 through a cancer charity towards the construction of a cancer center in the Portuguese hospital that had treated his mother successfully in 2009.

The director of the cancer charity, the Portuguese League Against Cancer, had this to say about Ronaldo’s donation then.

“I believe he made the gift because of his mother Dolores.

“It is the first donation he has given us. We were expecting it because he told us at the end of last year that he would do it.

“We are going to build a small centre in the garden of the Hospital Central, to give support to cancer patients.”

(Quotes R/T The Mirror)

(Photo Credits: Hello Magazine)