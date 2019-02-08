AC Milan star names Alvaro Morata as goal-scoring inspiration

Over the years, several legendary strikers have played for AC Milan. Andriy Shevchenko, Filippo Inzaghi, and Marco Van Basten to name a few. Patrick Cutrone is hoping to follow in the footsteps of these legends and become the Rossoneri’s next big star.

Young Italian forward Patrick Cutrone enjoyed a breakout season last year when he established himself firmly in the AC Milan first team. The youngster scored eighteen goals in forty-six appearances as Milan endured a tough season.

Talking to Football Italia, Cutrone revealed the players he looks up to, including Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

“My idols are whoever scores lots of goals, so Morata, Inzaghi, Van Persie, Suarez. Maldini is also one.

“Once he came to pick up his son Christian and gave me his autograph. I was speechless.”

Cutrone also revealed the lengths he went to, to play at Old Trafford which he visited as a youngster:

“When I was 14, I hurt myself when I went to catch a ball at a holiday camp in Puglia,” explained the 20-year-old.

“I cut myself under my armpit. I kept playing, but a month later I got an infection during a tournament in Manchester.

“I was operated under total anaesthesia by a Sikh doctor, then I began to pray to De Vecchi, my Coach: ‘Gaffer, please give me a few minutes in the Final.’

“I couldn’t miss out on Old Trafford, a legendary stadium like San Siro. I hope Milan and Inter don’t move. You breathe the history there. It gives you an indescribable feeling,” said Cutrone.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old striker hasn’t hit top form this season and has been used as a back up to Gonzalo Higuain and later, Krzysztof Piatek. Nevertheless, Cutrone has still managed to score nine times in twenty-eight appearances.