Twitter goes crazy after Juventus make ‘Match Fixing’ faux pas

Juventus took the long route back to the top after undergoing one of the biggest penalties in World Football. The Binaconeri were complicit in the infamous Calciopoli scandal which saw the club at its lowest. It was a time which the fans would like to forget. However, one costly mistake on social media brought back bad memories.

The Calciopoli scandal rocked the football world in 2006 after five of Italy’s biggest clubs were caught match-fixing. Amid those found guilty were Juventus, who suffered the worst fate of them all – automatic relegation.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri had to surrender two Serie A titles along while also suffering from a mass exodus of players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lilian Thuram.

All in all, It was a time which saw the Italian giants at their weakest; one which the fans would like to erase from their memories.

As a result, Twitter was sent into a frenzy when Juventus’s official account sent out a Tweet with the terms ‘Match Fixing’ in it:

Fans flooded to the comments section, laughing at the Bianconeri’s faux pas:

Match fixing and Juve pic.twitter.com/FIxPxKGJNe — Roy Daniel (@RoyDaniel7) February 5, 2019

This is the official Twitter account of Juventus right? It hasn't been hacked or anything? They've taken it to a new level since Moggi left! — CazziMia (@Black_Blue85) February 6, 2019

Trolling yourself 😂 — AdelElalem 👑🇧🇷 (@NeymarElalam) February 5, 2019

One mistake that the Juventus Twitter admin won’t be forgetting for a while.