Reports: Juventus star involved in a car crash in northern Italy

Weeks after the unfortunate incident involving Emiliano Sala, Juventus star Douglas Costa has now been involved in a car accident, according to reports in Italian media.

The reports carried by torino.corriere.it state that the Brazilian has come out unscathed from the crash which happened on a motorway between Livorno Ferraris and Santhia in northern Italy. However, the other driver involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital.

While Costa was driving his Jeep Cherokee, the man who had to be carried to the hospital was in his Fiat Punto which was left in a bad taste.

According to @CorriereTorino, Douglas Costa’s Jeep was involved in a collision with this FIAT, the driver of which has been taken to hospital. #Juventus man unhurt pic.twitter.com/pKgwaJei96 — Adam Digby (@Adz77) February 4, 2019

A car crash for Juventus winger Douglas Costa. But the positive news was that no one was injured. @CorriereTorino pic.twitter.com/wACONxflxC — footballnews (@footynews33) February 4, 2019

Costa has featured in 17 matches, 10 from the bench, for the Old Lady this season in Serie A but only has one goal to show for.