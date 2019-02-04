Serie A |

Statistics show Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst free-kick taker in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Serie A giants Juventus in the summer came as a surprise to many but the Portuguese superstar has seamlessly fitted into the Old Lady setup.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running and has already scored 17 league goals and has provided six assists in 22 matches. He is also the top-scorer currently in the Italian top flight.

However, his free-kicks have left a lot to be desired. The superstar has not converted a single free-kick for the Serie A giants even after having as many as 13 attempts in the league – the worst record in Serie A.

At Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 30 goals from free-kicks, which isn’t much considering the fact that he netted 450 times for Los Blancos in a 10-season stay there. Moreover, he converted only one of his free-kicks in the 2017/18 season for them.

