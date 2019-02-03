Cristiano Ronaldo highlights Juventus ‘mistakes’ but happy with his own performance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus against Parma, but the Bianconeri were unable to get all three points thanks to late goals from Gervinho.

Ronaldo was on target again for the Old Lady, but was clearly unimpressed with the number of mistakes his team made, allowing the opposition an opportunity to get forward.

“I’m happy about the goals but not the result. This is football,” Ronaldo told DAZN, as was reported by Goal.com.

“We dropped back in the final few minutes and Parma capitalised on our mistakes.”

“I don’t think the last few results are because of our heavy workload. We’re relaxed and not worried.”

Despite the criticism, Ronaldo insisted his side have faith in the coaching staff to turn this around.

“We’re confident in the ability of this team and its technical quality, as well as the coach and the staff,” he highlighted.

Juventus remain unbeaten despite the 3-3 draw, and look on course for yet another Scudetto crown.