Inter Milan coach speaks on Ivan Perisic failed Arsenal move

Transfer target Perisic’s Serie A season stats as Inter Milan winger is linked with Arsenal

Following a failed move to Arsenal, Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is being reintegrated to the Italian club after realising he’s been “conned” to a move to London.

According to a report , Inter coach Luciano Spalletti revealed that Perisic may have requested the move but he is professional and will resume work with the Serie A club.

He said: “There was this story on the market, but he is a professional, understands his role and yesterday it was already a very different mood.

“These things happen in the transfer window, the player received an impressive proposal and was tempted. However, he then realised it was not a true offer, that he’d been conned, and took a step back.

“Now he’ll resume training and as soon as his mind is back fully on Inter, we’ll let him play.”

However, Spalletti would then hint that club director Beppe Marotta to be blamed after the latter revealed Perisic’s transfer request to the public.

“I don’t know if it was a good idea or not to say Perisic wanted to leave, but the player received an important proposal and said he was open to it.

“When he realised the offer was not what he thought, he took a step back, but the damage had already been done. Announcing the situation just created tension around him and the team. Now he’s starting to get back in line, but it’ll take a while.”