Watch: Former Manchester City forward gets a straight red for spitting at referee

Edin Dzeko was not a happy camper after coming on at halftime in Roma’s heavy 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina and allowed his emotions to get the better of him.

Dzeko, who played 189 times for Manchester City before joining Roma, appeared to spit at the referee after a decision had gone against his team in the match and immediately received his marching orders for his actions.

It is expected that he will be slapped with a fine and banned for a number of matches.

Roma were already 4-1 down when the striker was sent off, after which they conceded another three goals to a rampant Fiorentina side.

Disgusting! Edin Dzeko shown straight red for appearing to spit at the referee in Roma’s 7-1 loss to Fiorentina