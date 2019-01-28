Serie A |

Juventus confirm Bonucci ankle injury

Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus go to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on February 20 and Leonardo Bonucci may be a doubt for that first leg.

Leonardo Bonucci has suffered an ankle injury, Serie A champions Juventus have confirmed.

The defender started Sunday’s 2-1 win at Lazio but had to be replaced before half-time, having tried to play on after being hurt early in the game.

Juve announced in a medical update on Monday that Bonucci has sprained his right ankle and reports have claimed he could be out of action for as long as a month.

The Italy international may therefore be a doubt for the first leg of Juve’s last-16 Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid on February 20. The second leg will be held in Turin on March 12.

Bonucci is one of Juve’s key players, the 31-year-old starting 17 games in Serie A this term, with Massimiliano Allegri’s men seeking to clinch an eighth consecutive title.

Juve’s win at Lazio, sealed by a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, saw them move 11 points clear of Napoli at the top of the table.

